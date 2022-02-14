The Ambassador Bridge has fully reopened after “Freedom Convoy” protesters blocked the border crossing for nearly a week.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced the reopening Sunday night on Twitter.

“Normal border processing has resumed at the Ambassador Bridge,” said the CBSA. “Non-essential travel is not advised.”

Police faced off with demonstrators at the Windsor, Ontario, border crossing over the weekend. The blockade was a part of the anti-vaccine mandate protests that have spread across Canada and all over the world.

On Friday, an Ontario judge granted an injunction against the blockade, ordering protesters to clear the border.

Windsor Police also released a statement, saying that anyone who blocks the streets around the Ambassador Bridge may be committing a criminal offence and “must immediately cease further unlawful activity” or they may face charges.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the blockades were “disrupting supply chains, endangering jobs, and threatening our economy.” The Ambassador Bridge is a key border crossing between Canada and the US, which means the demonstrations have impacted the auto industries and food industries, to name a few.

Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, said that the blockade caused a “national economic crisis” on Sunday. He has asked the city’s police to provide an update about the ongoing security situation involving the border crossing on Monday.

I have asked @WindsorPolice to provide an update to Windsor City Council about the ongoing security situation involving the Ambassador Bridge. The livestream begins at 1:30 p.m. and can be viewed at https://t.co/MHmKHEwlVc. pic.twitter.com/BQWS0Kfxf6 — Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) February 14, 2022

Blockades have occupied key border crossing across the country. On Sunday, police started making arrests at BC’s Pacific Highway border crossing.