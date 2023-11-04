Amar Doman surprises BC Lions players with custom shoes

With their first playoff game of the year just a day away, BC Lions owner Amar Doman visited the team with a surprise gift.

In a video released by the Lions on social media, Doman presents Vernon Adams Jr. with a pair of custom Nike Air Force 1s. The shoes have the quarterback’s name printed on the side and are designed with the Lions’ black and orange colour scheme.

Shortly after presenting Adams Jr. with his pair, Doman announced that everyone on the entire team had shoes waiting in their lockers. Pandemonium ensues.

🎁 Christmas came early… Amar Doman had a custom surprise for each player ahead of tomorrow's big game 🔥#BCLions | #AF1s pic.twitter.com/RngzW1hWJF — BC LIONS (@BCLions) November 3, 2023

The Lions are getting ready to take on the Calgary Stampeders on November 4 in a single-elimination playoff game.

This year, the Lions finished one spot ahead of the Stampeders in the West Division. The two teams had opposite records as BC finished 12-6 while Calgary finished 6-12. However, this can not be considered a cakewalk for the Lions as they lost 41-16 in this very same matchup during their final regular season game.

It’s expected that tomorrow’s crowd will be the largest of the season for the Lions, as around 30,000 people are expected to attend. The team is going all out in its marketing efforts to drive more fans to the game, even offering a Taylor Swift ticket giveaway to those who attend.

The organization has revealed that they will be opening the upper bowl in preparation for the large number of fans.

The winner of this game will face off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Final. Last season, the Lions followed a very similar path as they dispatched the Stampeders in the West Semi-Final before falling to the Blue Bombers in the matchup.

With some new shoes and a massive crowd of people cheering them on, they will hope to do better this year.