It might be impossible to bruise Canadian soccer superstar Alphonso Davies’ confidence, but apparently, not his skull.

During Saturday’s Bundesliga match between Davies’ Bayern Munich and archrivals Borussia Dortmund, Davies went up for a battle with Englishman Jude Bellingham near the end of the first half.

Bellingham’s boot got the better of him though, striking the Canadian straight in the face.

Prayers up for Alphonso Davies 🇨🇦 who is being evaluated for a possible concussion on this scary play. Only 46 days to go until Canada's first World Cup match vs Belgium. #CMNT pic.twitter.com/B9NbRumKZL — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) October 8, 2022

Davies, as expected, left the match as a precaution. On Sunday, it was announced by Bayern Munich that the 21-year-old had suffered a “skull bruise.”

We won’t pretend to be medical experts, but that sure sounds painful.

Alphonso Davies on Instagram pic.twitter.com/rbPNRDRB0e — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 9, 2022

No timeline has been given for his return.

“I just want to say thank you everyone for the nice messages,” Davies said in a message posted on Instagram after the match. “I’m looking forward to being back on the pitch soon.”

The news is particularly concerning to Canadian fans looking forward to catching Alphonso Davies at next month’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It’s been a year of injuries for the youngster, who missed Canada’s final six World Cup qualifying matches after a stint with the heart condition myocarditis following a COVID-19 bout.

Canada’s first game at the World Cup is on November 23, when they take on the Belgium national team at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

Upcoming Canada World Cup schedule:

Japan*, November 17, 5:40 am PT/ 8:40 am ET

Belgium, November 23, 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET

Croatia, November 27, 8 am PT/ 11 am ET

Morocco, December 1, 7 am PT/ 10 am ET

*pre-tournament game