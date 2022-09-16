It’s been a bumpy ride for the Canadian men’s national soccer team since qualifying for the FIFA World Cup back in March.

It should have been an eight-month victory tour for Canada Soccer before Qatar, with the men making it into the World Cup for just the second time in our country’s history, and the first time since 1986.

It’s been anything but.

An international friendly against Iran at BC Place turned into an international incident of sorts, with the match being cancelled. The replacement match against Panama was cancelled too, this time on game day when Canadian players refused to play because of a dispute with Canada Soccer executives.

And now, another moment when Canada Soccer isn’t looking its best.

With the World Cup set to begin in Qatar in just over two months, countries around the world are debuting new kits they’ll wear for the tournament.

Canada, however, is an exception to the rule.

To date, 30 of 32 countries headed to Qatar have revealed or are going to reveal new uniforms. Canada, and perhaps Tunisia, are the only countries that will not be introducing new kits.

Canada, it seems, is on a “different kit development cycle.”

“The 2022 Canada kit will be the same the team has worn throughout the past year, as Canada Soccer is on a different kit development cycle,” Nike said in a press release where it unveiled new jerseys for 11 other countries — including bold new designs for countries like Brazil, USA, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

“The kits are highlighted by Canada’s traditional red and white colour scheme and are accentuated by the Canadian Soccer crest, featuring the maple leaf, the nation’s most widely recognized symbol.”

Nike and Portugal drop their home kit for the 2022 World Cup 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/8W8TMeqT5K — GOAL (@goal) September 15, 2022

Canada Soccer unveiled new uniforms last year, prior to World Cup qualifying. Coming up with a new kit is a year-and-a-half-long process, so here we are.

“I’m not a fan of it, to be honest,” Canadian defender Sam Adekugbe told Joshua Kloke of The Athletic. “I just feel like every team should get a new kit for the World Cup because it’s a symbolic event. I don’t hate it, but I would have liked to have gotten a new kit, just because it’s something to cherish.”

The men’s national team will bring red, white, and alternate black kits to Qatar, it confirmed on Thursday. The announcement wasn’t well received by fans on Instagram, with many of them bemoaning the lack of a new kit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada Soccer (@canadasoccer)

“Imagine being the only country not to release a new kit for the World Cup,” was the most-liked comment by Friday afternoon.

“Couldn’t make one new kit? C’mon bro,” said another.

Hopefully, for the sake of everyone, this is merely just a small bump in the road while players prepare to play the biggest matches of their lives.

Today, Canada unveiled the squad it’ll use for a pair of World Cup tuneup matches in Europe. Canada plays Qatar on September 23 in Vienna, followed by Uruguay on September 27 in Bratislava.

Canada will play a third World Cup tuneup November 17, against Japan in Dubai.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on November 20 in Qatar, with Canada playing its opening match against Belgium on November 23. Canada is competing in Group F with Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco.