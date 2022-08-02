Alphonso Davies announces he's donating World Cup money to charity

Alphonso Davies won’t be keeping his money from the World Cup later this year.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the Bayern Munich and Canada star stated that he’d be donating his World Cup money to charity in a gesture to “give back” to his country.

“Canada welcomed me and my family & gave us the opportunity for a better life,” Davies wrote in a tweet. “[Canada] enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity.”

Davies didn’t make it clear exactly where he’ll be donating, but as an ambassador of the United Nations’ Refugee Agency, it’s likely it’ll be to a related charity. Davies himself was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp to Liberian parents before moving to Edmonton as a child.

While Davies makes a rumoured salary of around $5.5 million per year (per Forbes), money negotiations haven’t always been smooth for his Canadian teammates.

The Canadian men’s team sat out a friendly against Panama earlier this year in Vancouver as part of a wage dispute, while both the men’s and women’s teams are currently angling for equal pay for the latter side.

Most recently, the players of the men’s and women’s teams called the actions of their governing body of Canada Soccer “disturbing” in a recent joint statement. The players were discussing the organization’s response to an article by TSN’s Rick Westhead detailing the lack of clarity and transparency in the organization given to the players about their financial history and wage structure.

“The Men’s and Women’s National Team players are committed to moving this sport forward, not backward, and to working together toward fair agreements that will achieve equity in working conditions and compensation between the Men’s and Women’s National Teams,” the players’ statement said. “However, for that to be possible, immediate steps must be taken to address the serious issues raised by Rick Westhead’s article.”

Canada will officially kick off its 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament against the Belgians on November 23.