Alphonso Davies expected to return after bout with heart condition

Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies is set to return to the pitch.

Davies missed Canada’s last six qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, including the clinching win against Jamaica on Sunday, because of symptoms of myocarditis.

“Phonzie should be available around the second leg against Villarreal,” Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann said through a translator ahead of Bayern’s match at SC Freiburg on Saturday.

Davies has not played since early January because of an inflammation of the heart muscle following a bout of COVID-19. The 21-year-old last played for Canada in a pair of World Cup qualifying wins in November in his hometown of Edmonton.

Canada finished World Cup qualifying in first place in CONCACAF region, punching its ticket to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Davies cheered on the Canadian team from afar.

They will play in Group F with Belgium, Morocco, and Croatia.

Bayern (20-4-3) tops the Bundesliga standings.

“He probably will be back in about three to four weeks, at least that is still our goal,” Nagelsmann said March 19. “So he will be playing that Champions League game hopefully against Villarreal if everything works as usual.”

Bayern Munich will play Villarreal in the return leg on April 12.