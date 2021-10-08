Dairy Queen is offering FREE fries across Canada next week

Dairy Queen has one serious steal of a deal for potato lovers coming up next week.

The American chain, known for its signature soft serve and ice cream treats like Blizzards and cakes, will be offering Canadian patrons FREE fries on Tuesday, October 12, in honour of National Farmer’s Day.

That’s right, on Tuesday folks can open up the DQ mobile app and indulge in one order of regular size fries at no cost.

This tasty deal is valid via the app exclusively at participating locations across the country and will be available by safe access through takeout and drive-thru too.