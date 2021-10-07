McDonald's to introduce wooden cutlery, paper straws by December

McDonald’s Canada plans to phase out plastic cutlery and straws by the end of the year.

The fast-food conglomerate announced on October 7 that it will introduce wooden cutlery, wooden stir sticks, and paper straws to its 1,443 Canadian restaurants by December.

McDonald’s said it expects that the measure will remove roughly 840 tons of plastics from the Canadian system each year.

“By removing these single-use plastics in our restaurants, we show our ongoing commitment to minimize our environmental footprint and to help protect the planet for future generations,” said Rob Dick, supply chain officer for McDonald’s Canada.

Wooden stir sticks are currently being rolled out across the country, and wooden cutlery and paper straws will follow later this month. McFlurry spoons will continue to be plastic.

McDonald’s Canada expects the last plastic straw to be used in its restaurants by December.