Single-day tickets now on sale for Canada Sevens rugby in Vancouver

Get your costumes ready, because Canada Sevens is set to make its triumphant return to BC Place next week. In just nine days, the most unique sporting atmosphere in the city will be back in Vancouver.

This is the sixth year of the wildly-popular rugby sevens tournament, which was last held at BC Place in March 2020, days prior to the start of the pandemic.

Single-day tickets went on sale today for the weekend tournament, which takes place September 18-19 this year. Tickets are $80 for single-day action, or $149 for both days.

Twelve countries will be participating in the men’s tournament, including:

Canada

USA

South Africa

Great Britain

France

Ireland

Kenya

Spain

Germany

Chile

Hong Kong

Jamaica

New this year is a women’s “fast four” tournament, with Canada, USA, Great Britain, and France competing.

A number of new safety procedures will be in place. Proof of vaccination will be required to enter the stadium, and fans will need to wear masks except while eating or drinking at their assigned seat.

Fans are being encouraged to arrive early due to the new COVID screening procedures, and also to take note of BC Place’s new bag policy, which limits the size of bag you can bring into the stadium.

General admission seating is not in place this year, as assigned seating is spread out through the lower bowl of BC Place. Attendance is limited to 50% capacity of the lower bowl, and the roof will be open if weather allows.

In-and-out privileges last until 3 pm on both days, with proof of vaccination required for re-entry.