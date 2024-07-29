All 32 NFL teams pass on former Lions QB Nathan Rourke

Former BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke is without an NFL home.

The 26-year-old was passed over by all 32 teams as he cleared waivers after being let go by the New York Giants.

Rourke has yet to play in an NFL game after stints with three teams including the Giants, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former CFL star struggled to even get practice reps at Giants training camp as he was fourth on the depth chart behind Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito.

Rourke has said in the past that just because he went to the NFL doesn’t mean he’s fully closed the door on a return to the CFL. The quarterback was a standout for the Lions back in the 2022 CFL season, winning the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian award despite only starting nine games.

“Ultimately the answer here is, I wouldn’t not want to come back to the CFL,” said Rourke back in January on his Instagram. “My experience there was super positive. If I do come back to the CFL, it would be because all NFL opportunities are closed, like there’s no more doors open there.”

“The NFL has always been the dream, to be able to play in the NFL and have success there, be a starter there. And until those possibilities are closed, at this point, that’s the only time I would return to the CFL.”

NFL teams have been reluctant to give Rourke a big opportunity. He performed well in preseason with the Jaguars in the past but it’s difficult to move up multiple spots on the depth chart, especially at a position like quarterback.

Last year he dressed for a few regular season games but spent most of his time on the practice squads. Despite that, he still made more money than anyone in the CFL.

He’s expected to find another NFL home soon per 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk and thus, any Canadian fans hoping for a return to the CFL will likely be disappointed.

If Rourke does ever decide to go back to the CFL, he’ll be free to sign with the team of his choosing. The Lions have one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Vernon Adams Jr., so it’s likely he would end up somewhere else.