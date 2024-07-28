Ex-Lions QB Nathan Rourke released by NFL's New York Giants

Former B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will be on the lookout for a new home after getting released by the NFL’s New York Giants.

After getting picked up on waivers from the Giants back in May, Rourke was unable to get much of a chance in his first training camp with the team. Three other quarterbacks were taking snaps ahead of him and it seemed like the Giants had decided to let the Victoria, BC native walk.

The news was made official this morning and Rourke is now on waivers.

We have signed CB Breon Borders and waived QB Nathan Rourke ⤵️ Details: https://t.co/maU13yrLDB pic.twitter.com/neX6IIiQro — New York Giants (@Giants) July 28, 2024

The Giants did have a bit of a crowded dressing room when it came to quarterbacks at camp. Daniel Jones and Drew Lock are expected to hold down the starter and backup spots respectively while fan-favourite Tommy DeVito had the inside track for landing the third-string job.

Rourke has bounced around quite a bit since he left for the NFL following a historic season with the Lions in 2022. During that season he threw for 3,349 yards and 25 TDs in just 10 games en route to a Division Final appearance.

Rourke holds the single-season CFL record for pass completion at 78.7%.

He initially left to join the Jacksonville Jaguars after signing a three-year contract with the club. Injuries got in the way of his ability to make any headway there and he was eventually released and placed on waivers less than a year into that deal.

The New England Patriots picked Rourke up off those waivers only to be released again in May of this year where he eventually found himself claimed again by the Giants, who have continued the trend of releasing him after just a few months.

It’s unclear where Rourke’s next path will lead. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, there is a chance that he will come back to Canada for another run in the CFL, something he has alluded to as a possibility if he can’t find work south of the border.

If he does wind up making a return, Lions fans will not be complaining about having their star QB back in BC.