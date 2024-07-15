The Edmonton Elks are making some changes at the top of the organization.

The club announced today that general manager and head coach Chris Jones has been relieved of his duties.

Assistant general manager and former CFL wide receiver Geroy Simon has been promoted to the role of interim general manager. Offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and former CFL quarterback Jarious Jackson takes over as interim head coach.

Jones was hired in December 2021 and finishes his tenure with the Elks with a total record of 8-33. The Elks are still searching for their first win this season with an 0-5 record. They have a -20-point differential across those games.

“Chris worked extremely hard to improve our football team over the last several seasons and we thank him for that,” said Elks president and CEO Rick LeLacheur in a press release.

“There’s no question we’re a better team today than we were the previous two seasons, but ultimately this is a results-based business and the wins haven’t materialized.”

Simon, who is now interim general manager, played 15 seasons in the CFL, mostly with the BC Lions. The 48-year-old was hired as an assistant general manager by the Elks back in 2022. He’s a three-time Grey Cup champion, all won as a player.

Jackson, the new interim head coach, played 126 CFL games, including many with Simon on the Lions. He’s won four Grey Cups, three as a player and one as a coach.

While the Elks are still looking for their first win, their performance has been better than their record suggests. They have lost four of those five games by a field goal or less, as they’ve often been right there at the final whistle.