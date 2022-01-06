Alex Fraser Bridge closed in both directions for "winter operations"

The Alex Fraser Bridge has been closed for “winter operations,” according to the BC Ministry of Transportation.

A tweet from @DriveBC, the official Twitter account for the ministry, said the bridge was closed at approximately 12:30 pm on Thursday afternoon.

While a specific reason for the closure hasn’t been revealed, the bridge was previously closed on Christmas Eve due to snow buildup and high winds.

Drivers are currently being encouraged to use an alternate route. Some people on social media are sharing how they’ve been impacted.

Alex Fraser Bridge has me stopped with traffic lined up. I hope I can get through. #AlexFraserBridge pic.twitter.com/bFuTYOVVSc — Andrew Bergink (@BADGERxxxFACE) January 6, 2022

Winter maintenance is also taking place on the Port Mann Bridge.

#BCHwy1 – Rolling lane closure will be implemented for the #PortMannBridge in all eastbound lanes, and then in all westbound lanes, for winter maintenance. Expect delays and obey traffic control vehicles. #Coquitlam #SurreyBC #BCStorm — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 6, 2022

Windy conditions prevent rope technicians from deploying the drop system regularly used to clear the cables, increasing the likelihood that snow or ice could fall on vehicles below.

The cable-collar system involves maintenance crews climbing up the suspension bridge towers to drop chain-link collar rings around the cables manually. The gravity-driven motion of the collar removes the snow and ice.

Crews are closely monitoring conditions, and the ministry should provide an update within the next hour.

In December of last year, multiple bridges were being prepared for icy conditions, including the Alex Fraser Bridge. The work was being done to prevent the likelihood of ice bombs.

With files from Kenneth Chan