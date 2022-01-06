Canada Post issues red alert, suspending services for parts of BC

If you’re expecting a package today, there’s a good chance you won’t get it due to weather conditions in the province.

Canada Post has issued a red delivery service alert for parts of BC, suspending services for the day.

Deliveries will resume once weather conditions improve and when “it’s safe to do so.”

Canada Post adds that the safety of their employees is their number one priority.

The pause in service will affect the City of Vancouver, Vancouver Island, and Fraser Valley. Delivery agents will not be sent out or recalled.

The mail service is encouraging residents to clear their walkways, stairs, and driveways of snow and ice to make things easier for postal workers when the service resumes.

In November 2021, Canada Post issued a yellow alert to some Western Canadian cities due to stormy weather and flooding in BC.

Questions about service disruptions should be directed towards Canada Post’s customer service department, which can be reached by calling 1-866-607-6301.