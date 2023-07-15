Alert for toxic death cap mushrooms issued in BC after child falls ill

After a young child in Vancouver ate part of a death cap mushroom and needed medical attention, the BC Centre for Disease Control is reminding folks to be alert for potentially dangerous mushrooms.

According to the BCCDC, toxic death cap mushrooms have made an early appearance in urban areas of southwestern BC this year.

The mushroom is toxic to humans and can cause liver damage and death. A child recently ate a portion of one, but got medical attention and is now doing fine. Here’s everything you need to know about the toxic mushrooms:

Death cap mushrooms

According to the BCCDC, death cap mushrooms, or Amanita phalloidesh, are not native to BC. They have been found in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and on Vancouver Island. While they usually appear during the wet, fall months, they can pop up in the summer, too, especially in areas that are getting watered frequently.

The death cap mushroom can be easily mistaken for edible mushrooms, like the paddy straw mushroom or edible puff balls, says the BCCDC. If people eat them, they can become sick.

Becoming sick from death caps

According to the BCCDC, death cap mushrooms contain toxins that damage the liver and kidneys. within six to 12 hours of consuming, people can experience symptoms like cramping, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration.

While people can feel better after 24 hours, the toxins continue to damage vital organs. Within 72 hours after eating the mushroom, a second wave of diarrhea and cramping occurs and can lead to severe illness and organ failure. “Medical treatment and organ transplants may be required to prevent death,” says the BCCDC.

If you suspect mushroom poisoning, call poison control immediately at 1-800-567-8911.

Report-a-shroom

If you find death cap mushrooms growing, you can help. First, note the location and take photographs to make a report. Then, remove the whole mushrooms, bag them, and throw them in the trash – do not dispose of them in your home compost. Touching them is not a risk, but you can wear gloves and wash your hands after removing them.

Death cap mushroom sightings can be reported online via the BC government’s Invasive Species Working Group report form or to a mushroom club near you.