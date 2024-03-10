FoodFood NewsCanada

Tax on your favourite alcoholic drink has just been capped at 2% — at least until 2026

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
Mar 10 2024, 4:15 pm
Tax on your favourite alcoholic drink has just been capped at 2% — at least until 2026
@cafreeland/X

The bad news: the alcohol tax is about to go up. The not-so-bad news: it’s going up less than initially anticipated.

On Saturday, March 9, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Small Business Rechie Valdez announced that the planned 4.7 percent alcohol excise tax has just been capped at 2 percent for the next two years.

“Canada’s small craft brewers are among the finest in the world and are an important contributor to our growing economy by creating jobs in communities across the country,” stated Freeland at a press event. “Today’s announcement is good news for Canadians and for the craft breweries they visit, which will now benefit from thousands of dollars in new tax relief every year.”

The 2 percent tax will apply to beer, spirits, and wine and will take effect on April 1.

Valdez stated in a post on X that the cap will help keep “costs low for small businesses in the industry.”

According to the Canadian Craft Brewers Association, there are an estimated 1,100 small and independent breweries in Canada, and 95 percent of them generate less than $10 million in revenue annually. Nearly 23,000 Canadians work at breweries, according to a 2022 labour report by Statistics Canada.

Despite efforts to lower taxes, not everyone sees it as a glass-half-full situation.

However, others agree that the announcement will benefit small businesses.

What are your thoughts on this tax cap?

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
