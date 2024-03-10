Weekend winner: Lucky Canadian lottery player now $5 million richer

Imagine waking up to discover that you just became a multimillionaire overnight. One lucky lottery player is now living everyone’s dream.

The last time someone won a massive Lotto 6/49 prize was on Wednesday, March 6, when someone in BC purchased a ticket on PlayNow.com and matched the Gold Ball prize worth an astounding $58 million. After the win, the Gold Ball prize was reset to $10 million, which was up for grabs during the Saturday, March 9 draw.

No one won the top prize this time, but someone in Ontario won the guaranteed $1 million White Ball prize.

Two other lottery players will soon be taking home some pretty big prizes, too.

After matching six of the winning Classic Draw numbers 06, 15, 19, 34, 45, 47, and bonus number 27, someone just became $5 million richer. According to PlayNow, that winning ticket was sold somewhere in Atlantic Canada.

Someone from Prince George matched five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number, netting themselves a Classic Draw second prize worth $229,848.90.

There were no winners for the $500,000 Classic Draw Extra prize or the $1 million Encore prize.

Are you looking to try your luck next time? The next Lotto 6/49 draw is set for Wednesday, March 13. Each play costs $3.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.