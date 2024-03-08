Governor General Mary Simon's pay just got bumped to $362,800 and Canadians are furious

Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon has received another hefty pay raise, and Canadians are exasperated.

The numbers were released in a report on Friday from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), a non-profit organization dedicated to lowering taxes.

According to the CTF’s investigation, Governor General Simon has received an $11,200 pay bump so far this year. This is her third raise since being appointed to the role in 2021, driving her salary in 2024 up to $362,800.

The CTF confirmed the salary and raise with Canada’s Privy Council Office.

Daily Hive has also reached out to the office for confirmation.

“Canadians are struggling to afford a jug of milk or a package of ground beef, so the government shouldn’t be rubber-stamping another raise for the governor-general,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF’s federal director.

“Can the government show Canadians how they’re getting more value because the governor general’s paycheque just went up a thousand dollars a month?”

The organization found that the governor general’s salary has increased by $60,000 (20%) since 2019.

Not only does her pay continue to go up, but the CTF notes that the governor general also gets a variety of perks, including a taxpayer-funded mansion, a platinum pension, a generous retirement allowance, a clothing budget, paid dry cleaning services, and travel expenses.

Former governors general are also eligible for a full pension of about $150,000 a year, regardless of how long they serve in office.

Canadians shared their frustrations online.

“That’s just her salary. It doesn’t include her spending budget, her residence, driver. The whole position is a waste of tax dollars,” reads one comment on a post in the subreddit r/Canada.

“Jesus Christ, while the average Canadian struggles to put food on the table,” added another.

Last year, Canadians were outraged to discover that Simon received an increase in pay of $9,500. The governor general also caused an uproar over a $71,000 limo bill in 2022, among other travel expenses.

A parliamentary committee recommended changes last October in attempts to cut back on the governor general’s travel budget.

“The platinum pay and perks for the governor-general should have been reined in years ago,” said Terrazzano.

“A serious government would mandate the governor general’s office be subject to access-to-information requests, cut all international travel except for meetings with the monarchy, end the expense account for former governors general, reform the pension, and scrap the clothing allowance.”

