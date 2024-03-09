Loblaw Companies Ltd. is hiring for over 1,600 roles across Canada

If you’re looking for jobs near home, Loblaw Companies Limited is hiring for several positions across Canada.

Some of the stores under Loblaw Companies Limited include Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Loblaws, Maxi, No Frills, Provigo Le Marché, Valu-Mart, Real Canadian Superstore, Wholesale Club, Your Independent Grocer, and Zehrs.

The company has more than 2,400 stores nationwide and employs 190,000 Canadians, both full-time and part-time. In 2024, it was also named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers.

If you’re looking for a new opportunity, it’s definitely worth checking out the openings in your area on the company’s careers page. Here are just some roles available right now.

Alberta

Location: Real Canadian Superstore, 4821 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton, AB

Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, ability to lift up to 50 pounds, and previous retail management experience

Description: You’ll manage day-to-day operations, ensuring your team meets or surpasses sales targets. You’ll train associates in customer service, product knowledge, and merchandising. You’ll also ensure merchandise is stocked, displayed, and priced correctly while monitoring inventory levels. In this role, you’re responsible for maintaining a clean and safe environment for staff and customers.

Location: Real Canadian Superstore, 615 – 54 Street SW, Edmonton, AB Requirements: No experience is required; training will be provided Description: You’ll ensure that shelves are fully stocked and product displays adhere to company standards. You’ll also address customer inquiries, handle transactions, and identify inventory needs. You’ll also keep department areas neat and ensure health and safety standards.

BC

Cashier – Part-Time Location: Wholesale Club, 846 Viewfield Road, Victoria, BC Requirements: No previous experience required, able to move 25 pounds Description: This role will need you to accurately scan products and handle cash and credit transactions. You’ll also assist customers in a friendly manner while ensuring that the register area is tidy and well-stocked.

Location: Independent, 3185 Arbutus Street, Vancouver, BC

Requirements: No experience is required; training will be provided

Description: You’ll provide outstanding customer service by attending to customers’ needs and ensuring shelves are fully stocked. You’ll be responsible for scanning products, identifying inventory requirements, and assisting with ordering.

Ontario

Asset Protection Representative – Full-Time Location: Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 King Street West, Kitchener, ON Requirements: Valid provincial security guard license and basic understanding of the Criminal Code of Canada, Trespass to Property Act and Powers of Arrest and CCTV and surveillance system Description: You’ll be vital in deterring, detecting, and apprehending theft and fraud. You’ll work closely with law enforcement and be responsible for compiling and presenting evidence for court or arbitration purposes. You’ll also detect and identify potential shrink opportunities within operational core compliance. Joe Fresh Apparel Clerk – Part-Time Location: Zehr’s, 322 Argyle St S, Caledonia, ON

Requirements: No experience is required; training will be provided

Description: You’ll provide exceptional customer service and ensure that shelves are stocked. You’ll maintain product displays and ensure that shelves meet the company’s standards. You’ll also process transactions, identify inventory needs, and assist with ordering.

Quebec

Location: Maxi, 3025 Boul de Portland, Sherbrooke, Quebec Requirements: No experience is required; training will be provided Description: Responsibilities include accurately fulfilling orders, scanning items, and processing transactions using various payment methods. You’ll also be in touch with customers to ensure order precision and handle any inquiries about product substitutions. Assistant Department Manager – Full-Time

Location: Wholesale Club, 2107 Rue Lapierre, Lasalle, QC

Requirements: Must have leadership qualities and experience working with customers

Description: You’ll lead, coach, and motivate your team to improve productivity, engagement, and retention. You’ll also maintain operational standards and oversee the department’s financial objectives. You’ll also be constantly looking for new talent to join the team.