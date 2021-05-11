Alberta will no longer be giving out first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine

Due to supply issues, Alberta has stopped administering first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The province is running low on this vaccine, and, according to a statement from Alberta Health Services, there are no known future shipments of AstraZeneca at this time.

Meanwhile, Alberta has been receiving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in “large and consistent shipments,” Tom McMillan, Assistant Director, Communications at Alberta Health, told Daily Hive.

Alberta Health Services didn’t comment on whether the recent deaths in Canada related to the AstraZeneca vaccine were a factor in this decision, citing the lack of supply as the reason.

Alberta has about 8,400 doses of AstraZeneca left and plans to use the remaining supply for second doses, or for anyone with a contraindication to an mRNA vaccine.

“There have been approximately 255,000 first doses of AstraZeneca administered in the province,” said McMillan.

He added that over 236,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna are arriving this week alone.

As of May 9, a total of 1,916,957 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Alberta, and 318,841 individuals are considered fully immunized with two doses of vaccine.

“We will continue to monitor the emerging research, and keep Albertans informed in the weeks ahead,” said McMillan, adding that the province will keep adapting to the supply available and any new research.

Daily Hive has reached out to Health Canada, and this story will be updated accordingly.