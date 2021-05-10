Alberta reports 1,597 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations near 700

Alberta reported 1,597 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the number of active cases in the province to 25,438.

The number of hospitalizations due to the virus has increased by 22 since Sunday, to 690. This includes 158 Albertans in intensive care.

Of the new cases, 406 were variants of concern. Alberta currently has 10,673 active COVID-19 variant cases, representing 42% of the province’s total active infections.

Seven new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,117.

The total number of cases that Alberta has reported throughout the course of the pandemic is now sitting at 210,387, with 182,832 individuals having recovered from the virus.

Beginning Monday, May 10, all Albertans aged 12 and older now qualify to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, encouraged all eligible individuals to book appointments to receive their immunization in a Monday afternoon tweet.

Vaccines are our path out of this pandemic. Please continue to follow all public health measures until every Albertan has the opportunity to get theirs. (5/5) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) May 10, 2021

As of May 9, 1,916,957 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 318,841 Albertans are considered fully immunized with two doses of the vaccine.