Alberta opens COVID-19 vaccine booking to everyone 12 and over

All Alberta residents born in 2009 or earlier can now receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Alberta announced last week that the province would be moving into Phase 3 of its vaccine rollout program. The expansion allows 3.8 million Albertans to qualify for immunization.

As of 8 am on Monday, May 10, all Alberta residents over the age of 12 can now schedule a COVID-19 vaccine through Alberta Health Services’ online booking system by calling 811 or visiting participating pharmacies.

To avoid overwhelming booking systems, the rollout was done in two phases, with the first starting on Thursday, May 6, for anyone 30 or older.

In a press release from the provincial government, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said that the province is delivering on its promise and is ahead of schedule to provide at least one dose to every adult Albertan who wants one by June 30.

More vaccine appointments will be added as the province receives more doses.

Bookings for second doses of the vaccine will begin as supply allows; likely in late June after all Albertans 12 and over have been offered the first dose.

“Results show the first dose is at least 80% effective in preventing severe illness,” reads the Alberta government’s website. “The second dose ensures you’re protected for as long as possible.”

Most Albertans are eligible for their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna no later than 4 months after the first dose, or AstraZeneca no later than 4 months and no earlier than 12 weeks after their first dose.

For profoundly immunocompromised Albertans, individuals are eligible for their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna 21 to 28 days after their first, or AstraZeneca 12 weeks after the first dose.

As of May 8, 1,889,039 doses have been administered in the province, with 316,357 Albertans considered fully immunized with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.