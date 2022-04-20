NewsWeather

"Our kind of spring": Storm slams Alberta with more than 30cm of snow (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Apr 20 2022, 3:41 pm
"Our kind of spring": Storm slams Alberta with more than 30cm of snow (PHOTOS)
@ridersgr8/Twitter | @BraydonMoreSo/Twitter

If you thought spring had sprung in Alberta, geez, were you wrong.

Yesterday, a storm dropped more than 30cm of snow in parts of the province. Don’t you just love April?

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for numerous parts of the province, including Edmonton and Calgary. And from the looks of it, it seems like Calgary got walloped much worse than Edmonton did.

Albertans posting their snowy backyards and city streets claimed that more than 30 centimetres of snow fell in their areas, with Environment Canada warning of up to 25 centimetres falling in some areas.

The Calgary International Airport has reported that 22 centimetres had fallen since 10 pm Tuesday.

We hope with warmer temperatures on the way this weekend; the snow dumped during this spring storm melts away quickly.

 

“With 22.3cm of snow, yesterday was #Calgary‘s snowiest day in more than two years, since Sep 29th, 2019,” wrote one Calgary weather records account.

Heavy snowfall amount in April and September? Yup, sounds like Alberta. 

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT