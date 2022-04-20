"Our kind of spring": Storm slams Alberta with more than 30cm of snow (PHOTOS)

If you thought spring had sprung in Alberta, geez, were you wrong.

Yesterday, a storm dropped more than 30cm of snow in parts of the province. Don’t you just love April?

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for numerous parts of the province, including Edmonton and Calgary. And from the looks of it, it seems like Calgary got walloped much worse than Edmonton did.

You might also like: Lucky "Albertan" didn't actually win a $70M Lotto Max jackpot

$70M Lotto Max winning ticket was sold in an Alberta hamlet of just 1,088 people

Sizzling temperatures and scattered showers ahead for Alberta: Farmers' Almanac

Albertans posting their snowy backyards and city streets claimed that more than 30 centimetres of snow fell in their areas, with Environment Canada warning of up to 25 centimetres falling in some areas.

The Calgary International Airport has reported that 22 centimetres had fallen since 10 pm Tuesday.

We hope with warmer temperatures on the way this weekend; the snow dumped during this spring storm melts away quickly.

.@cityofcalgary in a snowfall warning. As of 6 p.m. MST Tuesday, @FlyYYC had already received 13 cm, enough to break a daily record for April 19, which was 12.4 cm from 1985. #ABstorm #ABwx 📷: @ComEnjoylife (taken earlier today) Full forecast details: https://t.co/kYA3Vi6SCg pic.twitter.com/tAIEYYSB43 — Nathan Howes TWN (@HowesNathan) April 20, 2022

“With 22.3cm of snow, yesterday was #Calgary‘s snowiest day in more than two years, since Sep 29th, 2019,” wrote one Calgary weather records account.

Heavy snowfall amount in April and September? Yup, sounds like Alberta.

With 22.3cm of snow, yesterday was #Calgary‘s snowiest day in more than 2 years, since Sep 29th, 2019. #ABWx #YycWx pic.twitter.com/WZ6E86FrxH — Calgary Weather Records🌤 (@YYC_Weather) April 20, 2022

Hard to believe that less than 12 hours ago we didn’t have any snow… and it is still snowing 🌨️❄️ #abstorm pic.twitter.com/FRhPBqjU6D — 🇨🇦 Heather 💉x3 (@Freddi) April 20, 2022

There has been approximately 22 cm of snow since Tue 10:00 at “Calgary Int’l Airport” #ABStorm — WX Calgary (@wc_calgary) April 20, 2022