It's snow fun: Alberta is getting heavy snow in the middle of June

Alberta is getting lashed by a major rainstorm this week and that same storm system is bringing some wintry conditions to some parts of the province, with snow falling in the middle of June.

The system is bringing upwards of 150 mm of rain to parts of Alberta, even forcing the City of Calgary to declare a local state of emergency due to flooding fears.

On top of the hefty amount of rain, the same system is dumping a good amount of snow in the higher elevations of the Alberta Rockies.

You might also like: Torrential rain made an Alberta waterfall swell in size in just hours (VIDEO)

Calgary declares local state of emergency as flood threat looms

This map shows you which Calgary neighbourhoods are at-risk of flooding

Just 1/2hr south of me in Peter Lougheed provincial park in #Kananaskis, a decent amount of #snow Shay and Jay sent photos #ShareYourWeather #abstorm #June2022 pic.twitter.com/H3oWHZK4H6 — Tom Graham (@Washed_Up) June 14, 2022

Fresh snow blanketed the Alberta Foothills on Monday as heavy precipitation continues to impact the western Prairies: https://t.co/zKJZjVn9UT #ABStorm #ABSnow #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/cqSb97SMub — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) June 14, 2022

Castle Mountain Resort, a ski hill in Pincher Creek, posted a photo on its Facebook account showing that 25 centimetres of the fluffy had fallen in just 24 hours.

The resort added that with more precipitation in the forecast, it reminded that alpine travel is not recommended due to potentially unstable snowpack. Changing weather conditions have raised the concern for avalanches.

So, there you have it.

A good dump of snow in Alberta just mere days away from the official start of summer, which is June 21. Classic ‘Berta!