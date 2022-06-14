A waterfall near Calgary is almost unrecognizable due to flooding (VIDEO)

Torrential rain in Alberta has caused numerous rivers and streams to swell, including a popular waterfall west of Calgary.

A video posted on Twitter on Tuesday of Sheep River Falls on the Sheep River, approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Calgary, showed the falls raging and bubbling.

Sheep River is pretty full and the falls are rippin. #abstorm #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/xHJNeQjl6r — Jo Majko (@attila_thefun) June 14, 2022

Majko also posted a video of Elbow Falls nearby on Tuesday, compiling videos of before and during the heavy rain.

The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency on Monday afternoon due to a massive rainstorm that could dump up to 150+ mm in some areas.

The city says significant rainfall is in the forecast for the Bow and Elbow River catchments, including Calgary, with total amounts up to 100-150 mm expected. This will result in a rapid increase in river flows for the Bow River, Elbow River as well as Fish Creek and Pine Creek, Tuesday and Wednesday with river flows remaining elevated through to the weekend

Overbank flooding in some low-lying areas and basement seepage are possible.

On Monday, the province held a press conference to update Albertans on the rain and flood risks, adding that models at that time suggested that the heaviest amounts were expected in the High River area.

Rainfall warnings remain in place for areas across western and southern Alberta, according to Environment Canada.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.