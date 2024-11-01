Dazzling Alberta lake named an international winter wonderland

Start the car, because an Alberta lake in the Rocky Mountains was just named on Conde Nast Traveller’s list of Winter Wonderlands Around the World.

The article listed 32 magical places around the world, including Switzerland, Mount Fuji in Japan, Antarctica, and Burlington, Vermont.

Lake Minnewanka, nestled in Banff National Park, was the only Canadian spot included on the list.

The article shouted out two other beautiful lakes in Banff National Park — Lake Louise and Moraine Lake — but Lake Minnewanka came out on top this time.

“Located in the eastern part of the park, its epic views of the Canadian Rockies should not be missed,” reads the article.

Another magical Alberta lake during the winter that is not mentioned in the article but is a total must-see is Abraham Lake. It’s known for its display of scattered pockets of ice bubbles that make for stunning pictures or a unique experience to glide on if you bring skates!

So, if you’re looking for the perfect road trip idea this winter, you might want to add Lake Minnewanka to your list or check out one of these Alberta towns that become magical in the winter.