BC company levels up with official Overwatch and Call of Duty partnerships

A Vancouver-based digital media company will be working with some of the biggest names in video games in an exciting new collaboration.

Akshon Media, a team of content creators and storytellers focused on the gaming and esports industry, has announced that it has been named an Official Content Production Partner for the 2022 season of Overwatch League and Call of Duty League.

The announcement follows a successful three-year deal between Akshon Media and Activision Blizzard, with the former producing highlight videos for the popular Overwatch League.

“These production contracts for the global franchises were awarded to Akshon Media for our uncanny ability to create content that truly resonates with the global esports fans,” said Roger Chan, CEO of Akshon Media in a release. “Akshon’s hand-picked team understands the storytelling needed to enhance the overall fan experience and we’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Activision Blizzard.”

Akshon Media will work with Blizzard Entertainment to produce post-game match highlights and video content from the 2022 season of Overwatch League for broadcast. They will also be completing other work behind the scenes as a content production company.

Overwatch League is a professional esports league for the Blizzard’s Overwatch franchise, with the Vancouver Titans and Toronto Defiant representing Canada amongst the 20 teams in six countries.

The digital media company will also produce match highlights for Call of Duty League, the official esports league of the long-running Activision franchise. There are 12 teams representing four countries in the league that debuted in 2020, including the Toronto Ultra.