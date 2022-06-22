There’s nothing like watching the latest Hollywood blockbusters on the big screen. And now moviegoers can enjoy them all in a new premium setting.

Landmark Cinemas has announced that it has expanded its new Premiere Seating experience to nine additional locations across Western Canada and Southern Ontario.

The luxury seats are so comfy, you may end up sitting through the entire credits to make the most of it.

The Premiere Seats are two or three heated recliner seats with power-adjustable headrests, a side table and a coat hook wrapped in a personal privacy enclosure. This means you will have fewer disruptions and more time to enjoy films like Thor: Love and Thunder, Minions: The Rise of Gru, or Top Gun: Maverick.

“Recliner seating transformed the movie-going experience and now Premiere Seating offers the next level of luxury,” said Bill Walker, Chief Executive Officer, Landmark Cinemas in a release. “When combined with the brilliant audio-visual presentation of Laser Ultra, our guests truly have the ultimate movie-going experience.”

Landmark Cinemas offers Premiere Seating at 11 locations, including: