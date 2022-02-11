Canadians may be eligible for a $45 Airbnb credit thanks to a $6M lawsuit

Canadians who spent the night at an Airbnb recently could get treated to a little discount thanks to a recent lawsuit.

According to court documents, Arthur Lin sued Airbnb and alleged that they were violating rules by showing multiple prices for the same product.

Essentially, when they were looking at a place to book, it showed one price. When they went to book, the price was totally different.

Now, the case has been settled and expanded to include everyone who lives in Canada (except for Quebec) who booked accommodations on Airbnb between October 31, 2015, and June 25, 2019.

Airbnb has not responded to Daily Hive’s requests for information yet, and some Airbnb customers in Canada are already getting emails about the settlement from Deloitte LLP.

In an email received by Daily Hive, Deloitte writes that due to the recent legal outcomes, you “may be eligible to submit a claim for a Redeemable Credit from Airbnb as part of the settlement.”

If you meet the eligibility criteria, then you can submit a claim by March 28, 2022, to get your piece of the settlement.

The court documents go into more detail about what the settlement looks like for travellers. The $6M will be distributed by non-cash-convertible Airbnb credits, up to a maximum of $45 per person that can be used within two years.

The documents also say that Airbnb estimated that there are close to 1.5 million people in Canada who are eligible for the credits, so keep an eye on your inbox to see if you’re part of the settlement.