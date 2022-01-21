How you can live rent-free in an Italian village for an entire year

In January 2022, most of Canada was under a giant pile of snow. So, we were dreaming of summers spent sipping wine in Italy while we shoveled out our driveways.

That dream isn’t so far off any more thanks to a new initiative by Airbnb.

“Airbnb is looking for an adventurer with a passion for hospitality to live rent-free and host from a restored Sicilian home for one year,” the company wrote in a blog post.

“The picturesque three-story traditional home is located in Sambuca which was made famous thanks to its recent “1 Euro House” campaign,” said Airbnb. According to Airbnb, Sambuca is a rural village that’s home to close to 6,000 people.

In Italy, it’s become popular for some communities to offer up homes in need of serious TLC for just 1€ in hopes of driving interest and investment in the area. This Sicilian townhouse that got a designer make-over and is ready to host guests from around the world is a shining example of how practically giving away real estate can have huge benefits.

The ideal candidate for the Airbnb sabbatical is someone who is committed to contributing to village life and can move to Italy for a year starting on June 30th.

The host is expected to welcome guests to stay at the property for at least 9 months of the year. And, the successful applicant gets to keep all the money earned by the listing from hosting.

To be eligible, you have to be over the age of 18, conversational in English, be committed to contributing to village life, and be available to move to Sambuca from June 30th, 2022 and stay for at least three months.

You can learn more about The 1 Euro House and put your hat in the ring.