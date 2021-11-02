Airbnb cracking down on New Year's Eve parties in Canada

Airbnb is trying to put a stop to guests renting homes for a night of wild partying this New Year’s Eve.

The vacation rental company is introducing some new rules in an attempt to dissuade partiers. Airbnb operated a pilot program of the plan last year and said that, as a result, they prevented more than 13,000 parties across Canada.

Beginning Tuesday, renters looking to book an entire home for one night over New Year’s Eve will be denied unless they have a history of positive reviews.

Rentals for two nights over New Year’s will also face restrictions. There will be restrictions on last-minute local bookings, unless the renter has a history of positive reviews.

In both cases, guests with a history of positive reviews will not be subject to the restrictions.

In 2020, the company introduced a global partying ban, preventing renters from holding parties and events at Airbnb properties.

The policy prevents gatherings of more than 16 people and bans disruptive parties. Those reported to be breaking the rules can be suspended and removed from the platform.