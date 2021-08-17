Airbnb cracks down on unauthorized Halloween parties in Toronto

Airbnb is implementing restrictions in Toronto once again this Halloween weekend to discourage guests from booking properties to host parties during the pandemic.

Guests are prohibited from making one-night reservations for entire properties in Toronto on October 30 or 31, effective immediately. The only exception is for guests who have a history of positive reviews from previous hosts.

The site will also restrict two-night bookings on Halloween weekend. Only guests with several good reviews attached to their profile will be able to book an entire home for Halloween weekend.

Guests will also have to check a box indicating they understand the party ban and that breaking the rules could result in legal action.

“We believe this plan will help prevent large gatherings while supporting the type of safe, responsible travel that benefits guests, hosts, and the neighbourhoods they call home,” Airbnb said in a news release.

The home-sharing site invoked its complete party ban ahead of Halloween 2020 amid fears that the house parties that typically mark the holiday could lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases. It also implements stricter restrictions around holidays such as New Year’s Eve.