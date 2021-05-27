Airbnb's global party ban will remain in place until the end of this summer
Airbnb has announced that their global party ban will remain through at least the end of Summer 2021.
To prevent parties, the platform has capped gatherings of more than 16 people and removed the “event-friendly” search filter and any “parties and events allowed” House Rules in listings.
The features will remain inaccessible through at least the end of Summer 2021.
In the US, Canada, UK, France, and Spain, Airbnb will continue to restrict guests under the age of 25 from booking entire home listings in their local area under certain circumstances.
In 2019, “party houses” were banned globally. This included listings that created frequent nuisances in neighbourhoods. A 24/7 neighbourhood support hotline was also launched in both Canada and the United States in order for Airbnb to communicate directly with neighbours.
These regulations were set into place along with other initiatives to stop unauthorized parties. The company also began to review high-risk reservations and created restrictions on allowing guests under the age of 25 without a history of positive reviews to book entire home listings locally.
Airbnb updated their policies once the pandemic hit by removing both the “event-friendly” search filter and the “parties and events allowed” portion of House Rules from all listings.
They also introduced a new policy that requires all users to follow local COVID-19 public health mandates.
Because public health mandates on gatherings have changed in many jurisdictions since the beginning of the pandemic, some have decided to stay home and party, or rent an Airbnb.
“We think such conduct is incredibly irresponsible – we do not want that type of business, and anyone engaged in or allowing that behaviour does not belong on our platform,” Airbnb said in a release.
“Based on these developments, instituting a global ban on parties and events is in the best interest of public health.”