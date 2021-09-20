Have you ever wanted to spend a night in the Hundred Acre Wood?

A team-up with Disney and Airbnb has led to a bucket-list-worthy “Bearbnb” in the Ashdown Forest in Nutley, England, a little less than a two-hour drive from London.

Nestled into the same forest that the original tale draws inspiration for the Hundred Acre Wood from, it looks like it was taken straight from a Winnie the Pooh storybook or cartoon.

This cottage-core Disney dream come true is part of Disney’s celebrations for the 95th anniversary of the Winnie the Pooh character created by A.A. Milne and famously illustrated by E.H. Shepard.

The Airbnb host, Kim Raymond, is actually a Disney-appointed Winnie the Pooh illustrator with 30 years of experience drawing the character. They brought Pooh’s house to life by drawing inspiration from the original E.H. Shepard decorations.

“The ‘Bearbnb’ is a unique experience that brings the charm of Pooh to life for fans, whilst honoring the original adventures that have been so important to many people for 95 years,” they said in a release.

However, only guests who live in the UK will be able to book it for two separate one-night stays.

This truly once-in-a-lifetime experience would be great for superfans.

“What better way to commemorate A.A. Milne’s classic work than with these two once-in-a-lifetime stays in the original Hundred Acre Wood,” said Catherine Powell, Airbnb Global Head of Hosting.

Still, the rest of us can enjoy re-watching our favorite cartoons and going back to our books if we want a dose of Winnie the Pooh nostalgia.