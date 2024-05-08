Air conditioning units on sale in Metro Vancouver ahead of hot weather

The first real warm weather of the year is hitting Metro Vancouver this week, and it might be the perfect time to get one of the many air conditioning units on sale at various retailers.

While temperatures won’t necessarily be getting extreme this week, there’s a good chance they will this summer.

Best Buy has discounted some portable units by as much as $350, and London Drugs offers similar sales on some portable air conditioning units.

You’ll want to act quickly, though, as the sales at Best Buy expire tomorrow.

If you’re looking for an even cheaper discount, some folks on Craigslist are selling air conditioners for relatively cheap, but you’ll want to make sure they come with a valid warranty.

Depending on your income, you might also be able to get a free air conditioning unit from BC Hydro and the BC government.

Thanks to $10 million in funding, BC Hydro will install 8,000 free units in the “homes of British Columbians that need them the most.”

However, you must fall into specific income categories for eligibility, leading to some minor concerns online.

The program is meant to support residents of low-income and vulnerable backgrounds, like seniors, and, according to the BC Ministry of Health, “those most at risk of health impacts from extreme heat emergencies.”

Temperatures are expected to reach over 20°C this week, but things could feel even warmer inland, with humidex values getting up to 27°C between Thursday and Saturday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada also expects this summer in BC to bring above-average temperatures and some “very hot days,” so things could get quite a bit warmer as the season progresses.

Do you have an air conditioning unit in Vancouver, or are you planning to brave warmer weather without one?