Air Canada becomes first airline re-certified for the safe transportation of live animals

Air Canada just became the first airline re-certified by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for the safe transport of live animals.

According to Air Canada Cargo, it safely transported over 11,500 different animal shipments across its network in 2021.

Because of this, the airline was also awarded the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators for Live Animals Logistics (CEIV Live Animals) certificate.

“Every year, we expertly and safely handle thousands of complex shipments, from rescued dogs, endangered animals transported in conservation efforts, and of course family pets,” said Jason Berry, vice president of Air Canada Cargo, in a news release.

“Air Canada Cargo’s dedicated employees handling animals are specially trained, and I thank them for their diligence in treating all animals as precious cargo while in our care.”

IATA specialists conducted a thorough review of Air Canada Cargo’s live animal transport policies and procedures as part of the re-certification process.

In July, Air Canada announced that it would not allow pets to travel in cargo hold until mid-September. This was due to the long delays and wait times that plagued airports and airlines.

“Due to longer than usual airport delays, and for the safety and comfort of your pet, we will not be accepting new requests for pets travelling in the baggage compartment until September 12, 2022,” the airline website stated.

Until September 12, animals will no longer be able to travel in the hold of the aircraft. Find out if your animal can travel with you in the cabin: https://t.co/xOnAMPDAiw pic.twitter.com/tPNsy9mFxh — Air Canada (@AirCanada) July 6, 2022

Bringing a pet into the cabin was still allowed, costing $50 for flights within Canada and the US (excluding Hawaii), and $100 for international flights.

Air Canada isn’t the only airline that lets you bring your furry friend on flights.

Canada’s low-cost airline Lynx Air announced in June that cats and small dogs can join their humans in-cabin for a small fee.