It was a happy and emotional scene at Toronto Pearson Airport as 40 rescue dogs finally got to meet their families for the first time. The dogs arrived from Cairo, Egypt, on August 16 just a little over a month before a government policy that will prevent dogs from other countries from entering Canada.

“Our planeful of goldens arrived safe and sound on Tuesday, around 40 in total,” Viive Tamm, co-chair of Golden Rescue, told Daily Hive in an email. Tamm also confirmed that there are 33 golden retrievers and seven labs.

“They were all wonderful and happy the second we let them out of their crates,” she said. “All of them are with their new families and doing well.” Golden Rescue is a single-breed non-profit rescue group that operates across the country and similar organizations have been working to bring as many rescues as they can before the ban goes into effect on September 28 — the same day as World Rabies Day. According to the government , dogs from countries at high risk for dog rabies “will no longer be permitted entry into Canada.” The policy comes after some dogs were found to have rabies in 2021. We are hoping to rescue 130 Goldens prior to the CFIA Ban that will come into affect on September 28th, 2022. We REALLY need adopters.fill out an adoption application here: https://t.co/mguazemlKm

If you have already submitted a application please email [email protected] pic.twitter.com/RgSEuIqvGX — Golden Rescue (@GoldenRescue) August 18, 2022 The new rule is a huge blow for organizations like Golden Rescue and will impact dogs from over 100 countries, including Ukraine and Afghanistan.

In an earlier phone interview, Tamm said that Golden Rescue is angry about the decision, especially since the government never consulted rescue organizations.

They’re also asking people for their support by signing up to adopt a rescue.

On August 11, Golden Rescue managed to bring 11 golden retrievers to Vancouver. The organization is planning to bring in around 130 rescues before the deadline.