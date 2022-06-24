Canada's new low-cost airline now letting passengers fly with their pets

Travellers can now bring their pets aboard a Lynx Air flight.

The low-cost airline announced on Friday that cats and small dogs can join their humans in-cabin for a small fee.

For a one-way fee of $59, passengers can board with their pets in addition to a personal item.

“We know that for many Canadians, pets are a beloved member of the family and we don’t want them to miss out on the family holiday,” said Lynx CEO Merren McArthur in a statement. “This new service is just one of the ways Lynx is making air travel accessible to all Canadians, including some of our furry friends.”

Lynx advises that you secure a spot for your cat or dog while you’re booking your plane ticket, as the number of pets permitted on flights is limited.

The airline also recommends you arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight’s departure to allow time for check-in and kennel approval.

Pet kennels can only be a maximum of 41 cm in length x 21.5 cm in height x 25c m in width. In addition, it must be soft-sided, leakproof, well-vented, and in good condition. The airline allows one pet per person, and the pet must always stay inside the kennel.

Large animals are not allowed on flights unless they’re approved service dogs. More information about flying with pets on Lynx Air is available here.

Airlines like Air Canada have a similar deal for cats and small dogs. Passengers pay a small one-way fee of $50 to have their pet on board the plane. The only significant difference is that your pet’s carrier will count as your one standard carry-on item.

Air Canada also has more specific restrictions like what age and size the pet must be.