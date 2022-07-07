Air Canada has banned pets from travelling in cargo hold

Air Canada will no longer be accepting pets to travel in the baggage compartment of its flights until mid-September, as airlines across the country struggle with crushing demand and sky-high wait times.

Bringing a pet in the cabin is still allowed and will cost $50 for flights within Canada and the US (excluding Hawaii), the airline said, and $100 for international flights.

“Due to longer than usual airport delays, and for the safety and comfort of your pet, we will not be accepting new requests for pets travelling in the baggage compartment until September 12, 2022,” the airline website stated.

Until September 12, animals will no longer be able to travel in the hold of the aircraft. Find out if your animal can travel with you in the cabin: https://t.co/xOnAMPDAiw pic.twitter.com/tPNsy9mFxh — Air Canada (@AirCanada) July 6, 2022

All current pet bookings will be honoured and it will not affect trained service animals, nor smaller pets travelling in the cabin, a spokesperson told CBC News.

The move comes as Air Canada, along with WestJet, were among the worst for the on-time performance of North America’s 10 largest airlines.

Last month Air Canada cancelled scores of summer flights as they grapple with the post-COVID return to travel and staffing shortages.