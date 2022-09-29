NewsTransportationCanadaTravel NewsCoronavirus

Air Canada slammed for saying COVID measures like masks were "not justified by science"

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
|
Sep 29 2022, 9:24 pm
Thanakorn.P/Shutterstock | Eliyahu Yosef Parypa/Shutterstock

Air Canada is under fire online after the company released a statement reacting to the federal government’s decision to end COVID health measures for travellers this weekend.

Earlier this week Health Canada announced that travellers would no longer need to provide proof of vaccination, undergo testing or quarantining, fill out the ArriveCAN app, wear masks on planes, and much more.

Air Canada responded on Monday, saying it welcomes the government’s decision to end restrictions.

But one quote from the company’s chief operating officer, Craig Landry, has the internet fuming.

“Air Canada welcomes the removal of these restrictions, acknowledging that air travel is safe and that the measures were not justified by science,” Landry stated.

This past summer was rough for the airline and its passengers who experienced a number of delays and cancellations. The company frequently blamed these disruptions on COVID public health measures.

“The relaxed measures announced today are expected to advance Air Canada’s ongoing recovery from COVID,” reads the statement.

“This includes significant improvements in on-time performance as compared to earlier in the summer, meaningful reductions in delays and cancellations, a daily flight completion factor now over 98%, as well as baggage handling performance that has fully restabilized at pre-pandemic levels.”

But travellers aren’t impressed by Landry’s stance, taking to social media to share their grievances.

“Air Canada says masking requirements are ‘not justified by science.’ I’m guessing they’re referring to the ‘science’ of economics,” said one Twitter user. “The drive for profit continues to put more lives at risk.”

Others pointed out how this would put both customers and employees at risk.

“A garbage response. Why ‘welcome’ the removal of simple measures that protect your customers and your employees?” tweeted one person.

For context, there have been over four million cases of COVID in the country and close to 45,000 deaths due to the virus, according to Health Canada.

Landry did state that customers and crew would have the option to wear masks, but this person is asking for some flights to maintain the masking requirements “for those of us who otherwise won’t fly after Oct 1 unless no other option.”

Some agreed with the company’s statement, excited about the end of COVID mandates.

Despite all of the complaints Air Canada has received in the past few months, the airline managed to make it onto this year’s list of top airlines in the world.

