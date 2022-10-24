Air Canada called out for losing million-dollar package for a movie shoot

A BC film producer put Air Canada on blast for losing a million-dollar package needed for a feature film shooting in Mexico.

Amanda Verhagen, founder of Vancouver-based production company Notable Content, came out of her two-year-long Twitter hiatus on Saturday to share her frustrations with the airline.

“ Came back on Twitter because [Air Canada] lost our MILLION DOLLAR camera package for our feature film and is doing nothing to find it,” she tweeted. “ We shoot Monday.”

Came back on twitter because @AirCanada lost our MILLION DOLLAR camera package for our feature film and is doing nothing to find it. We shoot Monday. — Amanda Verhagen (@AmandaVerhagen) October 23, 2022

Verhagen, who has worked on blockbuster movies like Jurassic World Dominion, detailed the chain of events in a thread.

She says Air Canada received the precious cargo on Friday, October 14 at its Toronto warehouse.

It was scanned and shown that the airline has it on its security cameras until Verhagen says it disappeared into a room with no cameras.

The film producer then says it was put on a flight without being scanned, so she had no idea where it was headed.

“Again, the movie films on Monday,” reads her tweet. “This is a multimillion-dollar mistake to push the film days, find a new package, travel it in time — now by ground.”

Again, the movie films on Monday. This is a multi-million dollar mistake. To push the film days, find a new package, travel it in time – now by ground. And @AirCanada is not responding. Not helping. — Amanda Verhagen (@AmandaVerhagen) October 23, 2022

To top it off, Verhagen says Air Canada was not responding to her inquiries.

Two hours after the producer’s initial tweet, Air Canada replied telling her to DM them further details.

On Sunday, she replied to that saying that there was still no response, one day away from the shoot.

Thankfully, Verhagen shared a positive update on Monday.

“After emailing every [Air Canada] executive I could find — the camera package was ‘magically found’ still in Toronto!” she tweeted.

Still, the incident did inconvenience the film shoot.

Verhagen says the camera package made its way to Mexico in the middle of the night, hoping that it’ll clear customs with only two or three days lost for the shoot.

The summer of chaos for air travel may be behind us, but Air Canada continues to receive complaints of damaged and delayed luggage and cancelled flights.

Despite the turbulent summer for the airline, it managed to still land on the 2022 list of top airlines in the world.