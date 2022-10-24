Air Canada called out for losing million-dollar package for a movie shoot
A BC film producer put Air Canada on blast for losing a million-dollar package needed for a feature film shooting in Mexico.
Came back on twitter because @AirCanada lost our MILLION DOLLAR camera package for our feature film and is doing nothing to find it.
We shoot Monday.
— Amanda Verhagen (@AmandaVerhagen) October 23, 2022
Again, the movie films on Monday. This is a multi-million dollar mistake. To push the film days, find a new package, travel it in time – now by ground. And @AirCanada is not responding. Not helping.
— Amanda Verhagen (@AmandaVerhagen) October 23, 2022
DM’d! No response. pic.twitter.com/V8C3KQVJG7
— Amanda Verhagen (@AmandaVerhagen) October 23, 2022
Thankfully, Verhagen shared a positive update on Monday.
“After emailing every [Air Canada] executive I could find — the camera package was ‘magically found’ still in Toronto!” she tweeted.
Still, the incident did inconvenience the film shoot.
Verhagen says the camera package made its way to Mexico in the middle of the night, hoping that it’ll clear customs with only two or three days lost for the shoot.
The summer of chaos for air travel may be behind us, but Air Canada continues to receive complaints of damaged and delayed luggage and cancelled flights.
Despite the turbulent summer for the airline, it managed to still land on the 2022 list of top airlines in the world.