Air Canada adds two new popular non-stop European flight routes out of Montreal

Montreal travellers looking ahead to Europe in the summer of 2023 might be pleased to see a couple of new flight routes out of YUL.

Air Canada has announced a “strategic expansion” of its international network for this coming summer with the addition of two new non-stop destinations out of Montreal: Copenhagen and Toulouse.

One-way Montreal to Toulouse flights on Air Canada for the summer currently ranges from $423 for economy class to $1,546 for business. The non-stop flight is scheduled to take seven hours and 15 minutes.

Non-stop flights from Montreal to Copenhagen (six hours and 50 minutes) range from $521 (economy) to $1,854 (business class).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Canada (@aircanada)

“We continue to pursue our disciplined approach of expanding our global network in response to anticipated demand,” says Mark Galardo, the senior vice president of network planning and revenue management at Air Canada. “Our Montreal-Toulouse route not only links two global aerospace centres, it is the only year-round service between North America and southwestern France.”

Galardo says the summer service from Montreal to Copenhagen will “increase our presence in Scandinavia” and offers YUL travellers “both sides of the Atlantic to visit and explore each other’s countries conveniently.”

More details for each new route can be found below.

Montreal -Toulouse