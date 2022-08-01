Air Canada holding virtual hiring event for Vancouver candidates this week

If you’ve ever wanted to work in the airline industry, Air Canada has an opportunity available for free agents in Vancouver.

The airline will be hosting a virtual job fair this week on August 2 as well as August 3 for a station attendant (ramp agent).

On top of this role, Air Canada is also hiring for several other positions for Vancouver candidates.

Ramp agents make $21.11 per hour for full-time roles, but the job posting suggests that employees can quickly progress to $23.36 in the first year. Overtime opportunities are also provided.

Part-time positions aren’t quite as generous and start at $16.60.

The job also offers shift premiums. For example, applicants get $0.50 for each hour worked between 18:00 and 23:00.

Air Canada offers its employees several benefits which include health, dental, life insurance as well as disability coverage.

The airline also offers generous travelling perks for use with family or friends starting on day one of employment. Air Canada also offers pension perks from day one, and opportunities to move into other positions.

Ramp agents are responsible for driving and operating the aircraft that services vehicles and equipment. Agents are also responsible for marshalling or towing aircraft to gate positions for boarding and deplaning, and on-loading and off-loading cargo.

Outside of holding a driver’s license, candidates need to be able to lift objects up to 70 pounds, pass a security clearance and pass a drug and alcohol test.

For more information on the hiring event, click here.

Other gigs with Air Canada

If a ramp agent didn’t sound like your cup of tea, Air Canada is also hiring for several other positions.

Air Canada is hiring for a concierge position which pays $16.56 per hour.

The airline is also seeking maintenance mechanics and ground support technicians, though the starting wages for those positions have not been listed.

Air Canada is also hiring cabin service and cleaning attendants. Salary starts at $18.85 an hour for full-time positions. If you’re more of a people person, Air Canada is also looking for bilingual customer service professionals, with wages starting at $16.56 an hour.

See more details about all the positions being offered by Air Canada here.