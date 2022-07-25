Internet sleuths, here’s the perfect job for you: the RCMP is looking for civilian criminal investigators (CCIs) for its offices across Canada.

On July 25, RCMP tweeted that they’re currently looking to fill some highly skilled roles in Calgary, Alberta; Surrey, BC; Toronto, Ontario; and Montreal, Quebec.

#DYK we’re hiring Civilian Criminal Investigators to investigate financial and cyber crimes? You will play an important role working side-by-side with police officers. Apply for a rewarding career in #FederalPolicing with the #RCMP today! https://t.co/yZQzZGM70s pic.twitter.com/lS83Ob9fTt — RCMP (@rcmpgrcpolice) July 25, 2022

“The RCMP is currently seeking out top talent from across Canada for the civilian criminal investigator (CCI) role within Federal Policing financial crime,” reads the job post.

CCIs will be investigating cybercrime like online fraud, Internet drug-based trafficking, and crimes against national security. Financial crimes include anti-corruption, fraud, and money laundering.

As a CCI, you’ll be expected to interview witnesses, victims, and suspects. You’ll also have to issue warrants, participate in site searches, and provide court testimonies.

When it comes to your schedule, you’ll need to be extremely flexible. Apart from working overtime, you’ll need to be able to travel on short notice within Canada or potentially abroad.

So far, so CSI.

Unfortunately, watching a bunch of Netflix true crime documentaries isn’t enough to qualify.

Eligible applicants investigating cybercrimes and financial crimes must have experience in information technology and finance/accounting.

As you can expect, there’s going to be a pretty rigorous interview process that includes a written exam, reference checks, and a simulation exercise.

On the other hand, if you do get selected, you can earn anywhere from $97,478 to $118,351. Benefits include an indexed pension plan, medical and dental benefits, and three weeks of paid vacation.

Interested? The RCMP is currently looking to fill eight CCI positions across the country before the August 5 deadline so check here for more information.

Good luck!