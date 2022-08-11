India's first Tim Hortons draws MASSIVE lines on opening day (PHOTOS)

Tim Hortons India has officially launched its first-ever locations and it looks like people are EXCITED.

The two new coffee shops, located at Select Citywalk Mall (Saket) and DLF Cyberhub, offer warm interiors that are inspired by Canadian culture.

Both locations opened today, August 11, and massive lines formed at the ribbon-cutting ceremony as people waited to be let into the newly opened spots to see for themselves why the iconic chain means so much to Canadians.

People were clearly eager to try several of the brand new menu options we’ve never seen before in Canada, like Chole Kulcha Flatbread, Chicken Makhani Ravioli Pasta, and Paneer Tikka Wraps.

The Chilli Cheese Toast, Chicken Tikka Croissant Sandwich, and Lamb Kebab Wrap are just three more tasty-sounding items these first visitors could order on grand opening day.

At least here we have the new lineup of Maple Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches.

All of these new food items in India, as well as menu staples like the Iced Capp blended frozen coffee beverage and the delicious bite-sized Timbits, seemed like a big hit.

The iconic Canadian chain is becoming well known across the world for its signature coffee, iconic beverages, delicious food, and specialty items that are unique to each location.

It’s no wonder anticipation was high for Canada’s largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry.

Tim Hortons India hopes to open hundreds more stores in India over the next 10 years, so these large lines are very promising.

Tim Hortons now has more than 5,300 restaurants across 13 countries, including the Middle East, China, the UK, Mexico, Spain, Thailand, and the Philippines.

