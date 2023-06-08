A Vancouver restaurant is speaking out after an aggressive intruder entered the premises, and based on the video obtained by Daily Hive, it looks like he tried his hardest to terrorize the staff that was present.

Joanne Zarife, Director at Zaatar W Zeit, contacted Daily Hive to tell us what happened, and she said many downtown Vancouver restaurants are facing the same issue.

Zarife also says their establishment is subject to this sort of behaviour every week.

“Some come in during rush hour when our team is all busy working; we see them stealing, but we can’t do much with the customers lined up to order.”

The latest incident took place on June 6. The video shows a man entering the premises through the front door, which hadn’t been locked since the staff was still cleaning up just after opening hours.

Zarife says he took stuff from the G&G fridge, and when the waitress tried to interfere, “he tried to push her with his elbow so he could continue taking stuff from the fridge.”

Zarife told us the woman in the video, the floor manager, was in shock and scared to return to work.

“She keeps on wondering what would have happened to her if the kitchen team member didn’t interfere.”

It wasn’t till a member of the kitchen staff got involved that the man left, but not before throwing a tantrum, as you can see in the video.

“It was only when one of our cooks went to him that he left aggressively,” Zarife said.

She added that he attempts to break the entrance door as he leaves, which is also captured on video.

Zarife says the establishment frequently needs to deal with their sandwich board being kicked until it breaks, so they need to buy a new one every other week.

“Every morning when the opening team arrives, they spend 30-60 min cleaning up the feces and urine found in our patio,” Zarife added.

“We buy plants for our patio every 20 days. This costs us up to $300 every time.”

Zarife hopes that sharing the story of this intruder could alert other Vancouver restaurant owners and staff members to his presence and that maybe it could trigger the city to beef up security.

Vancouver Police told Daily Hive the incident is under investigation.