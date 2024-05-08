Lekkerimäki joins AHL Canucks playoff run after being cut by Sweden



The Abbotsford Canucks could be getting some major help with their playoff lives on the line.

The AHL club faces a do-or-die elimination game tonight against the Ontario Reign. Top prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki may be available after being re-assigned to the team today.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Jonathan Lekkerimäki has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 8, 2024

The Canucks are down 2-0 in the best-of-five playoff series. The next three games will all take place in Abbotsford.

The move follows the news that Lekkerimäki did not make Team Sweden for the upcoming World Championships. The 19-year-old travelled back to Europe in early April to train in an attempt to make the squad but was left off the final roster.

It’s still unclear if Lekkerimäki will play for Abbotsford tonight. He’s a game-time decision, per CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal.

The Swedish winger played six AHL games earlier this year, finishing with one goal and one assist. Those games came after a very successful SHL season, during which he scored 19 goals and 12 assists in 46 games.

He was named the league’s best junior player for his strong play.

If Lekkerimäki does suit up for Abbotsford tonight, it will mark his first professional playoff game in North America. He has a history of raising his game in the postseason, scoring 15 points in 15 playoff games last year after managing just nine points in 29 regular-season games.

The winger is widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in the Canucks organization. His move to North America is a big step in his development as the club hopes to prepare him to join the NHL ranks over the coming years.

Lekkerimäki was originally selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft.