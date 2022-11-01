Real EstateUrbanized

7 BC cities where you can still buy a three-bedroom house for less than $600k (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Nov 1 2022, 9:24 pm
7 BC cities where you can still buy a three-bedroom house for less than $600k (PHOTOS)
REW

While $600,000 in Vancouver could get you a condo built in 1980, your money goes further outside BC’s biggest city.

You could take that budget and stretch it into a three- (or more!) bedroom house in other parts of the province.

Here’s a look at seven properties under $600,000 that you can get in some of BC’s other cities:

Hedley

house

Nicholas T. Parker PREC* Royal Lepage Locations West

1196 Scott Avenue, Hedley
  • $239,000 asking price
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,450 square feet

Princeton

house

Ruth Cerenzie/Century 21 Horizon West Realty

208 Luard Avenue, Princeton
  • $443,000 asking price
  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,270 square feet

Hope

house

David Radmore PREC* RE/MAX Nyda Realty

31227 Bridge Street, Hope
  • $599,000 asking price
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,955 square feet

Duncan

house

Lisa Hales/Sutton Group-West Coast Realty

5200 Eleanor Street, Duncan
  • $599,000 asking price
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,274 square feet

Shawnigan Lake

house

Rob Josephson PREC*/Coldwell Banker Oceanside Real Estate

1836 Norbury Road, Shawnigan Lake
  • $575,000 asking price
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,453 square feet

Lillooet

house

Ashley Aldrich/Century 21 Mountainview Realty

1228 Bouvette Road, Lillooet
  • $500,000 asking price
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,531 square feet

Summerland

house

Nicholas T. Parker PREC*/Royal Lepage Locations West

448 Ridge Place, Summerland
  • $585,000 asking price
  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 2,900 square feet
GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.