7 BC cities where you can still buy a three-bedroom house for less than $600k (PHOTOS)

While $600,000 in Vancouver could get you a condo built in 1980, your money goes further outside BC’s biggest city.

You could take that budget and stretch it into a three- (or more!) bedroom house in other parts of the province.

Here’s a look at seven properties under $600,000 that you can get in some of BC’s other cities:

Hedley

$239,000 asking price

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

1,450 square feet

Princeton

$443,000 asking price

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,270 square feet

Hope

$599,000 asking price

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,955 square feet

Duncan

$599,000 asking price

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,274 square feet

Shawnigan Lake

$575,000 asking price

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,453 square feet

Lillooet

$500,000 asking price

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,531 square feet

Summerland