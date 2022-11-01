7 BC cities where you can still buy a three-bedroom house for less than $600k (PHOTOS)
Nov 1 2022, 9:24 pm
While $600,000 in Vancouver could get you a condo built in 1980, your money goes further outside BC’s biggest city.
You could take that budget and stretch it into a three- (or more!) bedroom house in other parts of the province.
Here’s a look at seven properties under $600,000 that you can get in some of BC’s other cities:
Hedley
- $239,000 asking price
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,450 square feet
Princeton
- $443,000 asking price
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,270 square feet
Hope
- $599,000 asking price
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,955 square feet
Duncan
- $599,000 asking price
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,274 square feet
Shawnigan Lake
- $575,000 asking price
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,453 square feet
Lillooet
- $500,000 asking price
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,531 square feet
Summerland
- $585,000 asking price
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 2,900 square feet