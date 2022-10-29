Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

A Look Inside: $5.8M Vancouver Island mansion with a grotto pool (PHOTOS)

Have you ever dreamed of having your own spectacular swimming pool? There’s a property in Nanoose Bay on Vancouver Island that’s a must-see if you’re secretly a mermaid.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada lists this four-bedroom, four-bathroom house for $5,800,000.

Let’s take a look inside to see what makes the 5,515-square-foot home so spectacular.

Looking out over the ocean, the Coastal Mountains, and a nearby golf course – there are no bad views from this home which is just minutes away from the sea.

We’ll start in the kitchen and dining room area, accented with a unique copper ceiling and thoughtful metalwork.

The home was built in 2007 but features a timeless look. You’ll find both engineered hardwood and marble flooring throughout the house.

On the main floor, you’ll find the primary bedroom, complete with a five-piece ensuite.

On the lower level, you’ll find two large bedrooms, one with giant windows and an ensuite bathroom.

The property has a ton of outdoor space with two gas fireplaces, two stone hot tubs, a fire pit, and beautiful finishings. It’s like a little resort outside!

Finally, let’s take a look at the pool. With big, beautiful windows and unique wall treatments, this private pool feels like a little oasis.

The grotto-style pool has a steam room and waterfall features. It opens right onto the deck so that you can bask outside in the fresh air and sunshine after your dip.

Could you live in this Nanoose Bay paradise?

