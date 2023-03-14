The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth will be here before you know it so now is the time to look at Airbnbs for the Calgary Stampede.

With so many great events happening at the grounds, it is nice to stay close. If you want the best spots, you should get on it now.

You’ll see by the prices, even the most affordable options may cost you a pretty penny.

Here are the five most affordable downtown Airbnb’s that are close to the grounds that would be perfect to stay in during the Calgary Stampede.

Cost: $225/night

This place is described as clean and modern, in a quiet residential area along the Elbow River, and within walking distance to downtown. They say it is a 15-minute walk to Stampede grounds.

Cost: $229/night

This one-bed, one-bath condo is in Mission which puts it within walking distance from so many food and entertainment options. It also comes with underground parking and a patio with a BBQ. It is a nine-minute drive to the grounds from this condo.

Cost: $388/night

Just a five-minute walk from the Stampede Grounds, this modern condo is one of the best Airbnbs available if you are taking in the Calgary Stampede. It is connected to a Sunterra giving you some food options and accommodates two guests.

Cost: $426/night

With a stunning view of downtown, this Beltline apartment is a fantastic spot to spend your Stampede. The modern interior design and fully updated appliances make it an amazing home away from home for Stampede.

Cost: $425/night

The price tag is on the higher side for this list but it is just two minutes from the Stampede grounds putting this Airbnb right in the heart of everything the Calgary Stampede has to offer. This one-bedroom condo also comes with a full gym that you can use. This seller has multiple Airbnb’s in the building giving you some options to check out.